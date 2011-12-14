Chris DeLorenzo

B is for Bowie

Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo
  • Save
B is for Bowie typography
Download color palette

I am thinking about making some small prints of my Bowie illustration and might place this type below it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Chris DeLorenzo
Chris DeLorenzo

More by Chris DeLorenzo

View profile
    • Like