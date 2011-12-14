Juani Ruiz Echazú

Super quick "app"

Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú
  • Save
Super quick "app"
Download color palette

This is my first time getting dirty with jQuery, hope it's not awefully done. Would love to hear what you have to say about it!

Screenshot taken from Firefox.

Check it out at http://juan-i.com.ar/wrap - share it if you find it useful :)

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Juani Ruiz Echazú
Juani Ruiz Echazú

More by Juani Ruiz Echazú

View profile
    • Like