Mint Card Invite

christmas jazz mint peppermint candy cane
This is a business card size invite for a friend's jazz combo (Mint Trio). They're doing a Christmas gig, so I went with a somewhat subtle nod to a peppermint candy cane.

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
