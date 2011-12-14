Jason Taylor

Mint Chip Monster

Mint Chip Monster jason taylor mint chocolate chip ice cream screenprint monster ink illustration
Just a little goofy illo of a mint chocolate chip ice cream monster about to eat a kid.
I screenprinted it on 100lb French kraft at postcard mailer size for a stupid little self promo. 3 colors.

