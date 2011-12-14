Greg Christman

Type Fight

I'm fighting Mr. Dan Gneiding over here on Type Fight:

http://thetypefight.com/post/14223112238/ahh-the-city-of-brotherly-love-well-not-today-it

Go vote for me... or for Dan... his letter is ok I guess. Also, check out his dribbble.
http://dribbble.com/grayhood

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
