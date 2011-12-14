DJ Lounge Final Logo Design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Ok, enough is enough. Sorry for the mass posts here on Dribbble, but for me this has been such a fun project to work on, with plenty of alternatives as you may have noticed :)
And after my advice to keep it as clean & readable as possible, the client finally chose this as the the final version.
Although we needed to compromise a lot, we all really love this final output.