DJ Lounge Final Logo Design

Ok, enough is enough. Sorry for the mass posts here on Dribbble, but for me this has been such a fun project to work on, with plenty of alternatives as you may have noticed :)

And after my advice to keep it as clean & readable as possible, the client finally chose this as the the final version.

Although we needed to compromise a lot, we all really love this final output.

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
