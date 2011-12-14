Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Winter

Winter logotype beige red green typography line linear snowflake season custom winter
I promised to some people that I'll continue this series with new additions so here it is, same style, different season! :)

Rebound of
Fall
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
