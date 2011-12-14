dan gneiding

P Typefight

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
  • Save
P Typefight p philly type fight type design
Download color palette

I am taking on fellow Leigh High Valley PA native turned Philly design all-star Greg Chrsitman over at type fight. Cast your vote!

http://thetypefight.com/post/14223112238/ahh-the-city-of-brotherly-love-well-not-today-it

once your done voting for me, check out Greg on dribbble over here.
http://dribbble.com/gregchristman

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

More by dan gneiding

View profile
    • Like