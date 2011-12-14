P Typefight

I am taking on fellow Leigh High Valley PA native turned Philly design all-star Greg Chrsitman over at type fight. Cast your vote!

http://thetypefight.com/post/14223112238/ahh-the-city-of-brotherly-love-well-not-today-it

once your done voting for me, check out Greg on dribbble over here.

http://dribbble.com/gregchristman