Brent Holloman

Shoot Booth Logo

Brent Holloman
Brent Holloman
  • Save
Shoot Booth Logo shoot booth photo photography mustache glasses
Download color palette

Finishing up the Shoot booth logo. Since it is a photo booth and people put on different props, I thought it would be fun to change out glasses and 'staches every once in a while. The client wanted to change the colors to match the branding of the photography company.

0f0488af001b3404b9d209b7d99891ef
Rebound of
Shoot Booth Logo
By Brent Holloman
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Brent Holloman
Brent Holloman

More by Brent Holloman

View profile
    • Like