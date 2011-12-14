Ken Skistimas

Float Reader Menu Sneak Peek

Ken Skistimas
Ken Skistimas
  • Save
Float Reader Menu Sneak Peek menu iphone icons ui interface minimal
Download color palette

Sneak peek at the main menu for Float Reader.

251b814892c4bc19e304887b55ab2e4d
Rebound of
Float Reader Menu Icons
By Ken Skistimas
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Ken Skistimas
Ken Skistimas

More by Ken Skistimas

View profile
    • Like