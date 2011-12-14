Julien Renvoye

IOS iPhone App Homepage Design for Flowerly

IOS iPhone App Homepage Design for Flowerly ui iphone app splash screen blue orange vintage website web design homepage
Here's the homepage :) The app shot is still in progress though!

FULL SIZE: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/534717/flowerly.png

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
