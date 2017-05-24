Bustan / The Ultimate Magazine & Blog Template

DOWNLOAD

Introducing the Bustan

Bustan is a viral magazine,blog theme with great styling and a layout to die for. Whether you run an established blog or just published your first post, Bustan will highlight your content beautifully and demand the attention it deserves. With a ton of different layout options and a home page builder that’ll surely convert, your blogger friends might start to ask where you got the cash for a custom design. Featured sliders, a sticky navigation bar, infinite scrolling, styled Instagram Shops, galleries, an Instagram footer and more… Bustan is anything but generic.

A Layout For Any Situation

Bustan is more than a theme. No longer are you limited to a single static design, or a set of pre-made layouts. You have complete control over the content and the structure of the category layouts you build.

Pre-Made Demos

A black, white and grey style philosophy is only click away. 10+ beautiful and carefully designed homepages + full demos let you choose the perfect layout for your blog. Start publishing your posts today. Enjoy with Bustan!

Trending Page Templates

With a ton of different layout options and page templates that’ll surely convert, your blogger friends might start to ask where you got cash for a custom design!

Typography

Given the specifity and style of the site, the font choice was made in favor of Montserrat (for head text) and Chronicle Display (for titles, subtitles, quotes and links). These fonts have a strict but neat headset while maintaning the overall minimalist design.

Built-in Headers

Customizing your website’s header is easy with Bustan. Choose from different layouts, customize fonts, adjust colors, change font sizes and more. When combined, these settings allow for a wide range of different header styles.

Widgets You Will Love

Bustan comes with a bunch of custom widgets, such as the Social Follow widget that connects to your social media profiles to automatically display your follower counts, and our Authors widget that automatically lists your authors and their post counts. Other custom widgets include as Twitter Feed, Recent Posts Display, Member Login, Recent Reviews and Recent Videos.

