Matrioskas

Matrioskas
This work came as a sequence of the illustration class, in which it should be a work of quotation of what should be, for us, a classic.
Addicted to patters, typography and. more recently. designer toys, I've combined it all in one unique object. Starting from photographies of tiles in Oporto, I have recreated these patterns with typography and assembled them in three woodcutten matrioskas.
Personal classics: Matrioskas and patterned tiles.
silkscreen on wood

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
