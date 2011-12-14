Matrioskas

This work came as a sequence of the illustration class, in which it should be a work of quotation of what should be, for us, a classic.

Addicted to patters, typography and. more recently. designer toys, I've combined it all in one unique object. Starting from photographies of tiles in Oporto, I have recreated these patterns with typography and assembled them in three woodcutten matrioskas.

Personal classics: Matrioskas and patterned tiles.

silkscreen on wood