Typographic Trip @ 2011 Barcelona

Typographic Trip @ 2011 Barcelona typography postcard linoleum engraved barcelona
Typographic Trip @ 2011 Barcelona

Is a collection of typographical postcards ordered to honor the city of Barcelona, and the time spent there.
All letters were dug by hand with a gouge on linoleum, and the cover of the collection was laser-engraved.
The back of the postcards is printed by laser.
CARDBOARD
25cm x 33cm

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
