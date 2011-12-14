🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Typographic Trip @ 2011 Barcelona
Is a collection of typographical postcards ordered to honor the city of Barcelona, and the time spent there.
All letters were dug by hand with a gouge on linoleum, and the cover of the collection was laser-engraved.
The back of the postcards is printed by laser.
Stock for sale.
CARDBOARD
25cm x 33cm