digipak - cover sketch

digipak - cover sketch
for the cover art, a dude at a truck stop telephone booth. This is the client-approved layout. guy & phone large in foreground, a bunch of trucks filling background.

the humble beginnings of a digipak layout
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
