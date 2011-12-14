IJUP'11

The purpose was to create an identity to Ijup'11.

I’ve found Ijup to be a happening that intends to ignite youngers to present their projects starting from the idea that the processual basis for any area of study is always initiated by research; so i decide to represent the event designing a poster where theThe elements were composed starting from fragments that totalyze a form, just like particle systems throughout the cosmos, that are constantly grouping and ceasing. The typography itself is created using overlapped shapes allied by transparency relations, in the same amount of visual impact as the blades, fluids and corants used in mycroscopes.

These synthetic and detailed approach is eager to please and ignite the dedicated researching process of the cientific exploration.