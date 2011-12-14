Dani Alves

Toggle Switches

Dani Alves
Dani Alves
  • Save
Toggle Switches toggle switches switch green red on off dashboard admin map options
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Dani Alves
Dani Alves
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dani Alves

View profile
    • Like