Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

Moleskinerie logo

Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Hire Me
  • Save
Moleskinerie logo logo
Download color palette

Logo design for the moleskinerie contest (I shouldn't have, I know)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Improving User Experiences since 2005
Hire Me

More by Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

View profile
    • Like