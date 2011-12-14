Anne-Davnes Elser

Xmas card 2011

calligraphy ink pointed pen
For the record, next year's holiday card will be letter pressed. I made 80 of these and it just about killed me this year.

About the materials, I used Paper Source's Moss green A2 envelopes and a hand torn Canson red textured paper (it's a brick red and I can't remember the name exactly.) These were inked with a Nikko G nib, white Dr. Martin's India Ink and Liquitex Acrylic Ink! in transparent raw umber. To achieve the heavy downstrokes on the card, I passed over each twice while the ink was super wet. Learned this technique from Barbara Calzolari this summer at a Pointed Pen Variation Calligraphy workshop at Binders.

The look and feel of these cards were heavily influenced by two calligraphy workshops I took this summer, both in pointed pen, from Barbara Calzolari at Binders Art Supply and from Heather Held , hosted by FOTA (the Atlanta Calligraphy Guild called Friends of the Alphabet.)

And last but not least, my crush and appreciation for Tom Carnase is all over this. XOXOXO

