Pop Chicken

Pop Chicken pattern bold pop chicken waffle bold move white castle slider
Download color palette
  1. 07-dr-o-800x600_copy_7.png
  2. white-castle-waffle-sliders.jpg

This image was created as part of a style direction exercise for White Castle. As part of my job I do a lot of quick visualizations for pitch work. This was a fun piece where I was able to combine some social photography and a 3D rendering to create an entirely new image. I'd really love to explore more of this type of compositing work in the future.

Posted on May 23, 2017
Senior Digital Product Designer at Root Insurance Co.
