Concept Menu Animation

Here is a concept menu Idea we were toying with for a Adelphoi. The idea would have been to pull in the images from the CMS (from our product neverbland.com/Slate) and take the latest 10 or so thumbnails from there work and animate it. It would work the same on about and blog with images they have uploaded to those sections etc. In the end they didnt go for it, but we will definitely consider it again on another site. It would have been done with CSS3 and Jquery.