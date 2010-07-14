Search Expanded

Gavin Elliott

Due to the nature of the project I've had to remove the text. Lightened the main background whilst adding color for the columns. Also amended the magnifying glass on @chriswallace's feedback.

Searching
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
