Josh Fabian

Music Player

Josh Fabian
Josh Fabian
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player music player music compact
Download color palette

Mock for the redesign of a popular music start-up.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Josh Fabian
Josh Fabian
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Josh Fabian

View profile
    • Like