Thoriq Firdaus

Siri Icon

Thoriq Firdaus
Thoriq Firdaus
  • Save
Siri Icon siri icon metal iphone4s psd tutorial
Download color palette

Made it using Photoshop.
the tutorial is available at http://goo.gl/axuya

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Thoriq Firdaus
Thoriq Firdaus

More by Thoriq Firdaus

View profile
    • Like