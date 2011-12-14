OS X Editor colour wheel

Back in November 2004 when Textmate was new and had an ugly, ugly icon, I did some simple research. I placed all the icons of current OS X editors around a wheel and concluded that Textmate should either have a cyan or pink/purple icon, with a recommendation for the purple end of things.

That recommendation was taken up, and I'm glad to see the colours carried through to the beautiful new icon for Textmate 2.

A very small contribution on my part, but as Textmate is a tool I use to earn my living, it's one I'm fond of.