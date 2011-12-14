Vladimir Carrer

Free Christmas Hand Drawn Icons

Vladimir Carrer
Vladimir Carrer
  • Save
Free Christmas Hand Drawn Icons free christmas hand-drawn icons icon
Download color palette

Free Christmas Hand Drawn Icons in 32 x 32 px .png and .psd format available at :

http://www.handdrawnicons.com/#Christmas

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Vladimir Carrer
Vladimir Carrer

More by Vladimir Carrer

View profile
    • Like