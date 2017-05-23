Overtime with Aaron Draplin

Our guest on Overtime episode 14 is Aaron Draplin of Draplin Design Co. He’s usually based in Portland, Oregon, but he’s currently on the road promoting his new book, Pretty Much Everything.

In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Aaron discuss dropping the jargon and talking about graphic design in normal terms, how Aaron uses Instagram, why he doesn’t waste time policing the internet, why he believes everyone deserves great design, who inspires him, and the challenges of shipping merch and managing work while touring.

