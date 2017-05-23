Overtime with Aaron Draplin

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Our guest on Overtime episode 14 is Aaron Draplin of Draplin Design Co. He’s usually based in Portland, Oregon, but he’s currently on the road promoting his new book, Pretty Much Everything.
In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Aaron discuss dropping the jargon and talking about graphic design in normal terms, how Aaron uses Instagram, why he doesn’t waste time policing the internet, why he believes everyone deserves great design, who inspires him, and the challenges of shipping merch and managing work while touring.
This episode is brought to you by @MyFonts, the world’s largest font marketplace. The MyFonts team is always on the lookout for talented folks like yourself to bring into the MyFonts family. If you’ve always wanted to sell your fonts but didn’t know how to get started, drop them a line at signup@myfonts.com or visit https://foundry.myfonts.com/guides/ to learn how they can help walk you through setting up shop.