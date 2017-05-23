Gitscout New Composer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have made some fresh update on Gitscout! 😀
We push a brand new composer. You can now preview the markdown of your comments and issues as you type and we also added some common styling shortcuts for more delightful issues!
Check Gitscout and try it live.