Adrien Griveau

Gitscout New Composer

Adrien Griveau
Adrien Griveau
  • Save
Gitscout New Composer osx mac ui text gitscout task composer marksdown issues github
Gitscout New Composer osx mac ui text gitscout task composer marksdown issues github
Download color palette
  1. gitscout_new_composer.png
  2. composer_full.png

We have made some fresh update on Gitscout! 😀

We push a brand new composer. You can now preview the markdown of your comments and issues as you type and we also added some common styling shortcuts for more delightful issues!

Check Gitscout and try it live.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2017
Adrien Griveau
Adrien Griveau

More by Adrien Griveau

View profile
    • Like