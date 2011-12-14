Pietro Desiato

Aperitivo App Icon

Aperitivo App Icon iphone app icon glass cocktail spritz aperitif drink ice happy hour
This is a redesign for an app that finds you places to have "aperitivo" (Italian happy hour). Not sure about the straw yet. What do you think?

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
