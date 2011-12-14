Christoph Rauscher

Bowling is back!

Christoph Rauscher
Christoph Rauscher
  • Save
Bowling is back! bowling pins black red ball explosion illustration
Download color palette

Erskine launched their website for the upcoming bowling event at NA Conf, and I created the illustration for the website. It has a nice 3D effect, too. Check it out!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Christoph Rauscher
Christoph Rauscher

More by Christoph Rauscher

View profile
    • Like