Kostadin Kokalanov

BlackMarket

Kostadin Kokalanov
Kostadin Kokalanov
  • Save
BlackMarket sketch logo calligraphy black
Download color palette

It's a rough sketch for a logo. Their name is Black Market and they love Blackletters, so i'm trying to make letters, that look like barcode.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Kostadin Kokalanov
Kostadin Kokalanov

More by Kostadin Kokalanov

View profile
    • Like