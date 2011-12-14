Lisa

Een illusie rijker v1

Lisa
Lisa
  • Save
Een illusie rijker v1 squat book the hague
Download color palette

First layout for a photobook about a squat in my city called "De Illusie". After 19 years the people who were living there were evicted last year. This book will combine pictures of the people and the interior with stories about the place and construction drawings of the building.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Lisa
Lisa

More by Lisa

View profile
    • Like