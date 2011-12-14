Tim Boelaars

Shelves

Tim Boelaars
Tim Boelaars
Hire Me
  • Save
Shelves illustration editorial
Download color palette

Part of an editorial illustration I'm working on.

Edit: Jim Leszczynski asked me "It would be neat to see some shots of how these illustrations are being used, sometime". If you're interested in more of these, they're being used for this online magazine: http://magazine.carenzorgt.nl/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Tim Boelaars
Tim Boelaars
Illustrator in Amsterdam.
Hire Me

More by Tim Boelaars

View profile
    • Like