Chris Welch

Chase App

Chris Welch
Chris Welch
  • Save
Chase App iphone ios app chase design
Download color palette

I'm probably one of the only 5 people that use the app that Chase put out a while back and while its performance is pretty decent I wish the feature set and look of it were better. So I figured this would be a great way to challenge myself to come up with something more intriguing.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Chris Welch
Chris Welch

More by Chris Welch

View profile
    • Like