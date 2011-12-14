Tortoiseshell Black

MKL desktop wallpaper

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
MKL desktop wallpaper illustration ice hockey sports
Download color palette

Here is one of a few desktop wallpapers I'm working on for a local ice hockey team. the goalie pic isn't hi-res version and am waiting for the hi-res so I can replace the comp image.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like