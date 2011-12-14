Oleg Vigranenko

Logo "COME.in" restaurant. Rev.2

Oleg Vigranenko
Oleg Vigranenko
  • Save
Logo "COME.in" restaurant. Rev.2 logo logotype letter restaurant
Download color palette

For a new restaurant in Kiev "ComeIn", the studio Artsteam has developed logo design.
Formula SERVICE + FOOD.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Oleg Vigranenko
Oleg Vigranenko

More by Oleg Vigranenko

View profile
    • Like