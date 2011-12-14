Ethan Bodnar

Shots

Ethan Bodnar
Ethan Bodnar
  • Save
Shots packaging
Download color palette

Rebranding of sprinkles / shots for a higher end audience.
[School assignment for Problem Solving Class, senior year]

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Ethan Bodnar
Ethan Bodnar

More by Ethan Bodnar

View profile
    • Like