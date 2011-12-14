Ewald Natter

mesnerhof

mesnerhof
Logo idea for an old Austrian farmhouse up in the mountains being restaurated and now serves as a creative workspace. Triple C stands for Concentrate, Create, Communicate.

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
