Design Foundry Logo Update

Design Foundry Logo Update dot grid icon vector branding identity logo gear craft ideas lightbulb
We refreshed the brand and logo for Design Foundry, a fabrication studio in Washington DC. The Lightbulb Gear icon was something the company had identified with for many years. The iconic combination speaks to the studio's foundation as ideators, engineers, and creators. So, we cleaned up that mark and launched some new brand elements. Website launch coming soon!

Posted on May 22, 2017
