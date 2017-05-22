Design Foundry Logo Update

Trending designs to inspire you
We refreshed the brand and logo for Design Foundry, a fabrication studio in Washington DC. The Lightbulb Gear icon was something the company had identified with for many years. The iconic combination speaks to the studio's foundation as ideators, engineers, and creators. So, we cleaned up that mark and launched some new brand elements. Website launch coming soon!