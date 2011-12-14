Glenn Jones

Shotgun

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Shotgun glennz glenn jones vector illustrator illustration tee shirt coffee shotgun
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 42 mins compressed into 3 http://vimeo.com/33639855 - up for voting http://concepts.glennz.com/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design
Hire Me

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like