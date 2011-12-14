Arjun Phlox

Digital Calligraphy

Arjun Phlox
Arjun Phlox
  • Save
Digital Calligraphy calligraphy lettering typography
Download color palette

I've been practicing past few days. Check the experiments here: http://cl.ly/CbH5

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Arjun Phlox
Arjun Phlox

More by Arjun Phlox

View profile
    • Like