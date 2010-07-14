Ian Leino

Christmas Tree Gathering

scratchboard christmas label wine biltmore
My design "Christmas Tree Gathering" has been chosen as one of 5 finalists in the Biltmore Christmas wine label contest. Voting is open through the end of the month, and doesn't require registration, so please take a second to vote for my design.

Thanks!

Posted on Jul 14, 2010
