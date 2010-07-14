Virginia Murdoch

Slipcase website

Virginia Murdoch
Virginia Murdoch
  • Save
Slipcase website website iphone illustration
Download color palette

Kinda sorta almost launched. Looks *brilliant* in Internet Explorer. Ha. http://getslipcase.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Virginia Murdoch
Virginia Murdoch

More by Virginia Murdoch

View profile
    • Like