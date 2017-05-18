Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johanna Friedman

Portrait Illustrations - mWR Contributors

Johanna Friedman
Johanna Friedman
  • Save
Portrait Illustrations - mWR Contributors layout illustrated illustration portraits newsletter editorial
Portrait Illustrations - mWR Contributors layout illustrated illustration portraits newsletter editorial
Portrait Illustrations - mWR Contributors layout illustrated illustration portraits newsletter editorial
Download color palette
  1. mwr-contributors2.png
  2. mwr-contributors-editorial.png
  3. mwr-contributors.png

Illustrated portraits of contributors for myWebRoom's newsletter. This specific collection of newsletter was called "Editor's Picks" and highlighted different influencers each week.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2017
Johanna Friedman
Johanna Friedman

More by Johanna Friedman

View profile
    • Like