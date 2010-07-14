Sean Farrell

Hancock

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Hancock icon iphone app notes note bookmark signature
Download color palette

A icon (WIP) that I am developing for a new iPhone app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like