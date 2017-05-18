An incident in front of you!

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Use Story:
--------------
Edward is a professor he is so kind and socially responsible, one day he is seeing the accident on the road but he scared to report to the police. After a while, he got know about the app called Incident which will help him to report any incident in the city anonymous
Pain points:
--------------
Most of the people scared to report the incident like fire, accident to the police
