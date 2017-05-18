Johny vino™

An incident in front of you!

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
An incident in front of you! johnyvino incident thief theft hospital fire insurance car break bat auto accident
Download color palette

Use Story:
--------------
Edward is a professor he is so kind and socially responsible, one day he is seeing the accident on the road but he scared to report to the police. After a while, he got know about the app called Incident which will help him to report any incident in the city anonymous

Pain points:
--------------
Most of the people scared to report the incident like fire, accident to the police

Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2017
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like