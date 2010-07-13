SCBC Footer

Seth Gerard

Seth Gerard
Seth Gerard
I really love CSS3. I know there are some downright masters out there, but I'm learning slowly but surely. Everything in this shot is code, except for the tiny hatched line gif which is laying over a white to grey gradient in the background. (that part is kinda hard to see here) Having fun!

Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Seth Gerard
Seth Gerard

