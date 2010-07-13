Jeremy Girard

Exquisite Year Round Cape

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
Exquisite Year Round Cape website blue real estate
Download color palette

Final shot of the night for this small town real estate redesign. This shows the lower portion / information for the 'featured property' portion of the homepage.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like