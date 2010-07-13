Jeremy Girard

See More Photos

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
See More Photos website red blue navigation
Download color palette

More of this new 'Americana', small town real estate design. This is part of the 'featured property' portion of the homepage with a 'see more photos' call-to-action.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like