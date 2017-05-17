Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

Dressclo

Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Hire Me
  • Save
Dressclo kreatank character mascot playful cute logo animation gif dragon
Download color palette

Dressclo logo animation

For a project reach out to me at
daniel@kreatank.com

To see more of my work go to
Kreatank.com l Behance l Instagram l Facebook l Twitter

Dressclo drbl
Rebound of
Dressclo
By Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2017
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank
Creative Studio specialized in logo and branding
Hire Me

More by Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

View profile
    • Like